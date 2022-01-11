Jets, Robert Saleh 'Fired Up' to Coach in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The New York Jets will coach in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, a chance for Robert Saleh and his coaching staff to work directly with top NFL draft prospects.

Alongside members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff, the Jets will have a unique opportunity to work directly with some of the top prospects from this year's draft class.

It's the first time since 1979 that New York has coached in the Senior Bowl. Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons were both among the prospects present at the event that year. The Jets went on to select them in the first two rounds of the 1979 NFL draft, kicking off their legendary careers on the defensive line with the franchise.

"We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the team. "The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl."

The contest will take place on Saturday, February 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Regardless of the results between the lines, New York has been given a clear advantage when it comes to vetting prospects ahead of this spring's draft. They'll be able to get an up-close look at different players, making additional evaluations to inject into their pre-draft process.

For a team that has two first-round picks—the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections—in addition to nine total picks in the first five rounds, the Jets are now in an even better position to bring in the right prospects that will fit their system and excel at the next level.

Jets running back Michael Carter participated in the Senior Bowl last year.

The last time Saleh was part of a Senior Bowl coaching staff was when he was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers back in 2019. San Francisco made a Super Bowl appearance that following season, one year after a four-win campaign.

