Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week

Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7.

While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.

"Corey has a chance," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "He's not going to practice today, but we're going to see how far we can progress him over the course of the week."

Davis had 351 receiving yards on 19 receptions and 33 targets across the first six games of the season. He had 74-plus yards in three of the first four games of the season, playing well with backup Joe Flacco under center while Zach Wilson worked back from preseason knee surgery. His 66-yard score from Flacco was the beginning of New York's dramatic comeback against the Browns in Week 2, the first of six wins for the Jets so far this year.

The 27-year-old appeared in only 13 snaps on offense in Week 7 against the Broncos, so he really hasn't been part of New York's offense since their win over the Packers the week before that. In the meantime, rookie Garrett Wilson has been leading the way at receiver. The first-round pick leads the team with 521 yards, 42 catches and 68 targets. Tight end Tyler Conklin isn't too far behind—third on the team after Davis—with 316 receiving yards (33 receptions, 50 targets).

New England didn't see Davis when the beat the Jets in

