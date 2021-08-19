Jets' Carl Lawson Carted Off Field With Leg Injury At Practice

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was carted off the practice field in Green Bay with a left leg injury on Thursday.

Lawson has distinguished himself as one of New York's best players during training camp, a true star on the defensive line and a player poised for a massive season anchoring Gang Green's pass rush.

While the severity of the injury is unclear, Lawson is reportedly set to get an MRI on his achilles, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Reporters at the facility detailed the scene, describing players kneeling down and praying for Lawson as he was down on the ground in pain.

Lawson was the centerpiece of an active offseason for the Jets, an edge rusher that was signed to a three-year, $45 million deal. He's entering his fifth season in the NFL, racking up 20 sacks and 81 tackles in a Bengals uniform since his rookie season in 2017.

No further details on Lawson's injury are known at this moment. If the 26-year-old needs to miss time this season, however, it will be a significant blow for a group under head coach Robert Saleh that was going to rely on a strong unit up front.

Lawson has battled injuries in the past, tearing an ACL twice (once in college and once with Cincinnati a few years ago).

To make matters worse, wide receiver Denzel Mims and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins also left practice with injuries on Thursday. This story will be updated with more information.

