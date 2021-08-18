Jets' Offensive Lineman Alex Lewis Suddenly Retires From NFL

Jets guard Alex Lewis has decided to retire from the NFL, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Lewis, 29, landed on the exempt/left squad list earlier this month, exiting a training camp practice after suffering a head injury.

This comes after some drama during last year's tumultuous two-win season in green and white. Lewis played in just nine games, missing time on the non-football injury list after some contentious moments with teammates and coaches—namely former head coach Adam Gase—resulted in the guard leaving the team to seek medical help.

Lewis returned this season on a reworked deal, poised to provide some depth on the offensive line. With New York drafting Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, all signs pointed to Lewis serving as his backup up front.

Asked earlier this month about Lewis' status heading into the preseason, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the veteran is "going through some things that are much greater than football right now."

"We’re just giving him a chance to sort through it all," Saleh added. "That’s about as detailed as I’ll go right now for him."

There's a chance Lewis could regroup and attempt a comeback in 2022, but according to Cimini, "it remains to be seen whether he has any desire to play again."

Lewis made 39 starts over four NFL seasons, playing in a total of 44 games for the Ravens and Jets. He was drafted in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2016.

