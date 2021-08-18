August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Jets' Offensive Lineman Alex Lewis Suddenly Retires From NFL

Jets' Offensive Lineman Alex Lewis Suddenly Retires From NFL

Author:
Publish date:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets guard Alex Lewis has decided to retire from the NFL, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Lewis, 29, landed on the exempt/left squad list earlier this month, exiting a training camp practice after suffering a head injury. 

This comes after some drama during last year's tumultuous two-win season in green and white. Lewis played in just nine games, missing time on the non-football injury list after some contentious moments with teammates and coaches—namely former head coach Adam Gase—resulted in the guard leaving the team to seek medical help.

Lewis returned this season on a reworked deal, poised to provide some depth on the offensive line. With New York drafting Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, all signs pointed to Lewis serving as his backup up front. 

Asked earlier this month about Lewis' status heading into the preseason, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the veteran is "going through some things that are much greater than football right now."

"We’re just giving him a chance to sort through it all," Saleh added. "That’s about as detailed as I’ll go right now for him."

There's a chance Lewis could regroup and attempt a comeback in 2022, but according to Cimini, "it remains to be seen whether he has any desire to play again."

Lewis made 39 starts over four NFL seasons, playing in a total of 44 games for the Ravens and Jets. He was drafted in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2016.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets offensive lineman Alex Lewis at training camp
News

Jets' Offensive Lineman Alex Lewis Suddenly Retires From NFL

Jets rookie Elijah Moore at podium
News

Jets' Rookie to Miss Another Preseason Game With Quad Injury

Cameron Clark at Jets training camp
News

Jets Place Cameron Clark on Injured Reserve, Waive Three Players

Jets kickers Chris Naggar, Braden Mann, Sam Ficken
News

Robert Saleh Explains Decision to Waive Jets' Kicker Chris Naggar

Jets DT Quinnen Williams at training camp
News

Activated Off PUP List, Quinnen Williams Is Ready to Eat on Jets' Defensive Line

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff sack
News

Jets' Bryce Huff Shines in Win Over Giants, Playing His Way to Bigger Role on Defense

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in preseason
News

New Faces Flash Greatness on Both Sides of Ball in Jets Preseason Opener

Jets QB Zach Wilson under center in preseason
News

Wilson, Defense Show Promise in Jets Preseason Opener