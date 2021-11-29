Jets' John Franklin-Myers Delivered Best Performance of Career Against Texans

New York Jets DE John Franklin-Myers bounced back from his costly penalty against the Miami Dolphins with a career performance in a win over the Houston Texans.

Jets' defensive end John Franklin-Myers found redemption Sunday against the Texans, after making a costly roughing the passer call the previous week against the Miami Dolphins.

Franklin-Myers took accountability for the play against Miami and came back with a strong outing against Houston. He logged three solo tackles, two of which were for a loss. Additionally, he came up big with two sacks and a huge interception.

Early in the first quarter, Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor dropped back and cocked his arm to throw. Upon releasing, Franklin-Myers leaped up, tipped the football straight up into the air and it fell into Franklin-Myers' waiting arms. He caught it and rumbled 32 yards until he was tackled.

The road Franklin-Myers has traveled to get to this point has been anything but a straight line. His is a story of perseverance and it's a story of not giving up.

Ironically, those are the two main attributes that also showed up in the plays he made against Houston. Franklin-Myers just keeps coming.



Originally selected in the fourth round by the Rams in the 2018 draft from Stephen F. Austin, Franklin-Myers played in Super Bowl LII against New England. Actually, he did more than play, he recorded a sack of Tom Brady.

Despite the bright start with the Rams, things unraveled and Franklin-Myers got cut in 2019. The Jets claimed Franklin-Myers off waivers shortly thereafter, but he spent the rest of 2019 on injured reserve.

Nobody really expected what would happen next. Typically stories like his do not go the way his story has gone. Normally guys who get cut end up battling in the next training camp. Some make it and some do not and the ones who make it usually are just barely hanging on.

That is not Franklin-Myers' story.

After logging just 15 tackles (7 solo) and three sacks prior, the Jets inked Franklin-Myers to a stunning four-year, $55 million dollar contract ($30.2 guaranteed) on October 7.

READ: Jets' John Franklin-Myers Gets Emotional After Signing Extension: 'I Play Football For My Son'

As a rookie back in 2018, Franklin-Myers originally signed a four-year deal, valued at a little more than $2.9 million dollars.

While he is not the flashiest of players, he is among the more wealthy players in the NFL now with that deal. He is a steady player, who brings back memories of a player who held down the same position 20 years ago, Anthony Pleasant.

Kudos to general manager, Joe Douglas. This is a classic example of excellent scouting.

#91 DE John Franklin-Myers 6-foot-4, 288 pounds



40-yard-dash-time: 4.75



Number of bench-press reps (@225 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine: 26



2021 stats: 26 tackles (11 solo), 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception



Game reviewed 2021: (9/12) CAR, (10/3) TEN (11/28) HOU



Grade: B - (good player who is not elite, but he is good enough to win with)



Scouting Report:



Lanky, strong, active rigid defensive end with good hand techniques, motor instincts and he plays with brute power. Limited area - not every down player. Sometimes, subbed out. Likes to line up wide of the right offensive tackle. Occasionally, a tad slow off the snap. Lacks pop and explosiveness at the point of attack. Battles. No quit in this guy. Really good hand work. Understands pad leverage and how to play it. Has swim move, but prefers to play with strength, desire and active hands. Can power his way in to create pressures. Plows into the pocket. Opportunistic. Has a knack for finding his way to the action. Against the run, he works his way towards the pile and occasionally can slip into a gap to blow up a run. Very average shedding blocks once stalemated. Does have some lateral burst inside. Not flashy or explosive, but he is a force to be reckoned with. No nonsense player who brings a presence to the defensive line. Has some play-making and disruptive ability.

Franklin-Myers had the biggest game of his career against Houston in what has been a story-book career so far. He has been coming on, but now he has set the bar and the expectations even higher for himself.

However, looking at the road he has traveled thus far, I for one, am not going to bet against him.

