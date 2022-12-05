Jets' Garrett Wilson Sets New Career High in Latest Explosive Performance

New York's Garrett Wilson is a rookie who looks like a veteran.

That's the highest compliment I can give this first-round wide receiver out of Ohio State.

My pre-draft documented WR1 is all that and a bag of chips.

The Jets leading receiver this season has done a good job all along as the team has tried to sort out its problems at the quarterback position.

However, no matter if it's been Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson or Mike White pulling the trigger from under center, Wilson has not missed a beat.

That alone says something and that alone is impressive to think about for a rookie.

Earlier this season Wilson put up two 100+ yard receiving efforts versus Cleveland and against New England.

However, this rookie out of "The Ohio State" waited until he got to the land of 10,000 frozen lakes to produce his finest hour Sunday against the Vikings.

Wilson had a relatively quiet first-half at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That changed in the second-half.

Wilson got right to work on a nice intermediate slant he was able to go up and get it.

He came back with a second one of those a little bit after that.

The reason I said Wilson is a rookie who looks like a veteran at the top of this, was because of what he specifically showed on these two routes.

On both inside intermediate slants, he was able to hard sell a lightning quick outside move before breaking hard to the inside, which created just enough separation for him to be able to make the receptions inside.

He took a real shot on the second one when he showed great concentration. This is something he did earlier in the game as well, right before the half when he looked a pass into his hands, while dragging both feet along the turf, before going out of bounds.

That too looked like something a veteran would do. It was picture perfect and it reminded me of something former Vikings' legendary receiver Cris Carter used to make a habit of doing. It was Carter's signature move.

Then there was the third intermediate slant and this time Wilson does what he excels at most, which is picking up yardage after the catch.

Wilson grabbed it and a Vikings' defender bounced off of him and it was off to the races. He nearly scored had he not stepped out of bounds on this beautiful 60-yard play.

All told, Wilson had 8 catches (15 targets) for 162 yards on the day. His 20.3 yard per-catch-average screams he is a playmaker, which he is.

He caught a couple other shorter passes and there were a couple deeper ones Jets' quarterback Mike White just missed him on.

Incredible to think these game stats could've been much, much more.

I grew up watching legendary receiver Al Toon haul in passes for New York, and I worked with the team in pro scouting when Keyshawn Johnson just wanted the damn ball.

Now, the Jets have Wilson.

Did I really just mention him in the same breath as some of the best receivers who have ever played for the team?

I sure did.

