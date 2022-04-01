Skip to main content

Jets, Giants Have 'Strong Interest' in Drafting Ahmad Gardner

Either team from New York could use one of their first-round picks on the cornerback from Cincinnati.

The Jets have already addressed their secondary this offseason, signing D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner in free agency.

Why stop there when you can add some Sauce to that group?

New York is reportedly demonstrating "strong interest" in picking cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in this month's NFL draft, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. 

It's not just the Jets either. The New York Giants are also interested in Cincinnati's star corner. 

Here's Vacchiano with more:

With the Giants and Jets holding a combined four top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it’s inevitable that they’ll focus on some of the same players. And their first battle could be over “Sauce.”

Both New York teams have a strong interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and both teams will be bringing him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits, according to an NFL source. And while an official visit doesn’t always mean a team is considering picking a player, Gardner is widely considered the best cornerback in the draft and is clearly in play for the Giants at picks 5 and 7 and the Jets at 4 and 10.

All signs point toward the Jets picking a defender with the No. 4 pick. Odds are, pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker will also be available for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

READ: ESPN Predicts Jets Pick Travon Walker Over Kayvon Thibodeaux Fourth Overall 

New York could flip to the other side of the ball and target a top wide receiver when they are on the clock for the second time in the first round. The likes of Drake London and Garrett Wilson have been linked to Gang Green all offseason long. 

There's also a chance the Jets could trade back in the first round, recouping some draft capital while finding value later in the first. That would strip the Jets of an opportunity to pick a player like Gardner with the No. 10 pick—then again, with the Giants interested as well, the corner might not even make it to the 10th overall selection. 

Gardner played in 33 games over the last three seasons with the Bearcats, recording 99 tackles, 16 passes defended and nine interceptions (three each year). Helping to take Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, Gardner had a career year in 2021, blazing into the backfield to rack up three sacks and five tackles for loss. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
New York Giants
New York Giants

Jets GM Joe Douglas at press conference
News

Joe Douglas Willing to Trade Jets' First-Round Picks For 'Right Opportunity'

By Max GoodmanMar 31, 2022
UCONN DL Travis Jones pressures quarterback
News

Why the Jets Should Draft UConn’s Travis Jones With the 35th Pick

By Blake PaceMar 30, 2022
University of Houston DL Logan Hall at NFL Combine
News

Ex-Jets Scout Calls Logan Hall a 'Pro-Bowl Talent'

By Daniel KellyMar 30, 2022
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf breaks tackle
News

Jets' Joe Douglas Ready to Strike Next Time Top Wide Receiver Is Available

By Max GoodmanMar 29, 2022
Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson runs after catch
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Trade Two First-Rounders to Jets For No. 10 Pick, Replace Tyreek Hill

By Max GoodmanMar 29, 2022
New York Jets guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson
News

Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets Are Making Change on Offensive Line

By Max GoodmanMar 29, 2022
San Francisco 49ers DT Solomon Thomas lines up on defense
News

Jets Sign Former Third Overall Pick to One-Year Deal

By Max GoodmanMar 28, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead celebrates sack
News

Ex-Jets Scout Calls Jordan Whitehead Signing a 'Home Run' For New York

By Daniel KellyMar 28, 2022