Jets, Giants Have 'Strong Interest' in Drafting Ahmad Gardner

Either team from New York could use one of their first-round picks on the cornerback from Cincinnati.

The Jets have already addressed their secondary this offseason, signing D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner in free agency.

Why stop there when you can add some Sauce to that group?

New York is reportedly demonstrating "strong interest" in picking cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in this month's NFL draft, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

It's not just the Jets either. The New York Giants are also interested in Cincinnati's star corner.

Here's Vacchiano with more:

With the Giants and Jets holding a combined four top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it’s inevitable that they’ll focus on some of the same players. And their first battle could be over “Sauce.”



Both New York teams have a strong interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and both teams will be bringing him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits, according to an NFL source. And while an official visit doesn’t always mean a team is considering picking a player, Gardner is widely considered the best cornerback in the draft and is clearly in play for the Giants at picks 5 and 7 and the Jets at 4 and 10.

All signs point toward the Jets picking a defender with the No. 4 pick. Odds are, pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker will also be available for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

New York could flip to the other side of the ball and target a top wide receiver when they are on the clock for the second time in the first round. The likes of Drake London and Garrett Wilson have been linked to Gang Green all offseason long.

There's also a chance the Jets could trade back in the first round, recouping some draft capital while finding value later in the first. That would strip the Jets of an opportunity to pick a player like Gardner with the No. 10 pick—then again, with the Giants interested as well, the corner might not even make it to the 10th overall selection.

Gardner played in 33 games over the last three seasons with the Bearcats, recording 99 tackles, 16 passes defended and nine interceptions (three each year). Helping to take Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, Gardner had a career year in 2021, blazing into the backfield to rack up three sacks and five tackles for loss.

