Jets, Dolphins, Saints and Raiders Linked to Russell Wilson as Possible Trade Destinations

Has Russell Wilson played his final game with the Seahawks?

The star quarterback's camp has reportedly begun broaching trade destinations with Seattle according to The Athletic. The Jets, Dolphins, Saints and Raiders were included as possible destinations.

Wilson has grown more and more frustrated over the reliability of the offensive line in Seattle as he's been sacked close to 400 times across his nine seasons in a Seahawks uniform. The report—from Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks—details the steady growth of Wilson's irritation with the organization.

It's gotten to the point now, according to The Athletic's report, where "people around the league think a trade could happen." If not this season, then "in the near future."

While it's still hard to envision Wilson in another uniform—especially as soon as this fall—a team like the Jets can certainly offer enough draft compensation to get the Seahawks' attention.

New York could send a package to Seattle for Wilson that includes both of the picks the Seahawks sent the Jets last summer in the trade for Jamal Adams. That would be the No. 23 overall pick this year and a first-rounder in 2022. Not to mention the fact that the Jets could send 23-year-old Sam Darnold to Seattle as Wilson's immediate replacement.

If Jets general manager Joe Douglas and his team deem Wilson a better option than the quarterbacks from this year's draft class (namely BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields), they could even include this spring's second overall pick as well.

