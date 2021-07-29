Mekhi Becton's Excitement For Sophomore Season at 'All-Time High'

A lot has changed since Mekhi Becton last took the field for the Jets.

With a new head coach and a multitude of new starters on offense and defense, the team looks set for a resurgence in 2021.

In his press conference Tuesday, the 2020 first-round pick pointed to the shift in his mindset as training camp begins.

“[Excitement] is at an all-time high,” said Becton.

The 22-year-old is looking to build off a strong rookie season, and “take it to another level”. A shift to a wide zone scheme under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur should help him do just that.

Gang Green’s starting left tackle pointed out that he played in a similar system at Louisville.

“I’m used to running the outside zone,” said Becton. “I’m actually excited about this scheme.”

Jets' Zach Wilson Signs Rookie Deal After Training Camp Standoff

Tackle is an extremely important position in this system as they are tasked with setting the edge for the runner as they look to turn the corner and burst upfield. Becton’s experience with the wide zone scheme is a huge plus; the Jets will be counting on him to play a big role in the run game.

Luckily for the Virginia native, New York has also bolstered the line around him. Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker will slide in next to him at left guard, and recent signee Morgan Moses is expected to start at the opposite tackle spot.

Becton expressed his excitement about the arrival of Moses.

“It’s great cause he’s from my hometown [Richmond, VA], so we got a little connection there,” said Becton.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pounder believes the O-line will exceed expectations, and appeared genuinely excited to get out on the field with the rest of the unit. Expectations are high for Becton, and there is no reason to believe he won’t live up to the hype, and establish himself as a franchise tackle.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.