Jets' Joe Flacco Is Relishing Opportunity to Start This Week

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is excited about his opportunity to start against the Miami Dolphins this week, relishing a chance to prove himself.

Days after he was acquired by the Jets leading up to the trade deadline, Joe Flacco told reporters that he expected to play for New York this season.

Three weeks later, the veteran quarterback got his wish.

Flacco was named this week's starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, getting the nod over backup Mike White (who struggled last Sunday against Buffalo) and rookie Zach Wilson (who is still recuperating from his knee injury).

For a player that's been through all the highs and lows that the National Football League has to offer, Flacco wasn't surprised when he heard the news from head coach Robert Saleh. That doesn't mean a start in his 14th year didn't give him a reason to rejoice.

"I want to play in this league, and I think any time you go out there and get on the field, you’re excited about it," Flacco said.

Saleh credited Flacco's experience and his hard work since coming over from the Eagles last month as the reasoning behind this decision. The head coach still backed White—even after a four-pick meltdown—explaining that Flacco's skillset gives New York a better chance to counter Miami's defense.

"Miami has a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to defense with zero and all the different coverages they run," Saleh explained. "Joe’s kind of been there, done that, and just kind of a steadying experience that we thought would put us in the best position to win."

Flacco flashed some skills in his limited time under center last week, playing for one series when White came out of the game due to injury in garbage time. The 36-year-old went 3-for-3 for 47 passing yards, including a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Elijah Moore.

Heading into what will be his 176th career start, Flacco said he isn't taking anything for granted. The challenge is to balance how much he wants to prove himself and sling the football downfield against hitting his checkdowns and staying within the offense.

"As soon as you get out there and you just start winging it and try to make your own thing happen, yeah it might work one time, but you might have put your team in a hole for no reason," Flacco explained. "On the other side of that, I am super grateful to be in the position that I’m in, so I have to look at it as using all my past experience, and now to be put in this position, after not playing for a bunch of games, you do look at it like, wow, how lucky am I to be in this position?

"That’s the way I’m going to look at it and approach it like go out there and play. Go out there and play ball, just do what you do. So, yeah I think there is that mindset to a certain extent, but not when it comes to individual playing, trying to do your own thing."

Behind Flacco, White will be waiting, returning to his more traditional backup role on Sunday. That doesn't mean Saleh plans to pull Flacco after the slightest mistake. He's rolling with the vet barring any unforeseen injury or catastrophic performance.

"Joe is playing this game," Saleh said. "The leash thing and all that stuff, that’s not something that he should be looking at. You’re in the game, you’re rolling and it’s your show."

