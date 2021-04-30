Did the Jets Just Draft the 'Next Patrick Mahomes' in Zach Wilson?

The ability to throw on the run, change arm angles under pressure, launch missiles down the field and maneuver outside of the pocket.

New York's new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson, selected with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday, has all of those skills and more.

Remind you of anyone? What about former MVP and Super Bowl champion from the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes?

According to this NFL insider, Wilson doesn't just look like Mahomes between the lines. He has a chance to be the next Mahomes in the National Football League.

"I think Zach Wilson has the potential to be the next Patrick Mahomes," ESPN's Sal Paolantonio told Jack Bell of NYJets.com. "He has all those kinds of tools ... incredible vision, quick release, accurate on the run, a creative player and he can really rip it."

Paolantonio added that with a long-suffering fan base and three other teams rising in their division, now is the time for the Jets to "make [their] move." This is the type of pick for general manager Joe Douglas that will start to point this franchise in the direction of contention.

Zach Wilson: Getting Drafted By Jets Was 'Exactly What I Was Hoping For'

Odds are you've heard the Mahomes comparison before. How about future Hall of Famer Drew Brees?

Asked which quarterback Wilson reminds him of, former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora told Jets Country the first quarterback that came to his mind is the legendary QB from the New Orleans Saints.

"I can compare Trevor Lawrence to a Peyton Manning but Trevor's got more mobility. Or I can compare a Mac Jones to Joe Montana, maybe with a little less mobility," Mora explained. "When I think of Zach, the first name that pops into my head is Drew Brees. They're physically different. Zach's bigger, I think he's more mobile, but I think it's kind of the calm demeanor and the ability to find guys late in a down and throw with accuracy and perform with a level of confidence that radiates off of you and permeates your team."

Mora went on to add that Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have similar skillsets as well.

No matter what quarterback Wilson reminds the experts of, or even the fans, he's poised to do some damage in green and white as soon as Week 1

"I think it's gonna be a really fun team to watch," Mora said. "Let's not expect too much out of Zach too fast, but let's look for the positives, let's give him a chance to grow and I think they're heading in the right direction."

