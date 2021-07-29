Jets' Zach Wilson Signs Rookie Deal After Training Camp Standoff

It's time for Zach Wilson's career with the New York Jets to officially begin.

After missing the first two days of practice at training camp, holding out over contractual negotiations, Wilson and the Jets have reached an agreement on the No. 2 overall pick's rookie deal. The team announced the signing with an official announcement Thursday afternoon.

The contract is worth $35.1 million for four years, packaged with a $22.9 million signing bonus.

Wilson was the final unsigned first-round selection from this year's NFL draft. After taking a red-eye flight from Los Angeles on Wednesday night, as reported by ESPN, the signal-caller is expected to join his teammates at New York's practice facility on Friday.

After two days of holding out, Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted on Thursday that it's been "two days too many" without his franchise quarterback.

"This young man has a chance to do something special around here, every rep matters," Saleh said.

Nonetheless, earlier in the week, Saleh assured that he has faith in the BYU product. Sure, it's not ideal that this took the focus away from the first few days of camp—with optimism building surrounding the improvements this team has made over the last several months—but this shouldn't have any sort of impact on the youngster's performance once he steps on the field for the first time.

"I've got a lot of faith in Zach," Saleh said. "He's incredibly intelligent. He's got a tremendous drive. So when he does get here, I know that somehow, someway he'll make up for it."

In Wilson's absence, New York has been forced to lean on their pair of inexperienced quarterbacks over the first few days of camp. James Morgan and Mike White have been under center—both have taken zero snaps in the NFL in their careers.

Now, the rookie will be able to get those valuable reps with his new team as he looks to hit the ground running leading up to the preseason and his first campaign in the pros. Wilson was able to get some work in this offseason with his teammates, but as training camp begins, this time of the year is invaluable in growing chemistry both on and off the field, adjusting to football at the next level.

