Report: Jets Could Keep Sam Darnold and Draft a Quarterback

What if the Jets stuck with Sam Darnold and drafted a quarterback?

New York is reportedly considering every possible option this offseason when it comes to their quarterback situation, per ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. According to Fowler, keeping Darnold and selecting a quarterback with the second overall pick is "not totally off the table."

"One thing that's gone underplayed with Sam Darnold: I'm told keeping Darnold AND drafting a QB at 2 is not totally off the table," Fowler tweeted on Monday. "Jets have truly gone into this offseason with every option in consideration, and there's still legit sentiment for Darnold's skill set in the building."

With all signs pointing toward the Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick of next month's NFL draft, this would certainly be surprise. Then again, even as general manager Joe Douglas and his team field phone calls with teams inquiring about a trade for Darnold, the franchise is conducting consistent internal evaluations.

It seems unlikely—especially after the show that Wilson put on display in his pro day—but perhaps Douglas and the Jets will decide to start the year with two young quarterbacks on their roster? As Fowler hinted at, everything may be on the table.

Remember, free agent wideout Corey Davis mentioned that he signed with Gang Green under the impression that Darnold would be his quarterback in 2021. That wouldn't necessarily rule out a rookie quarterback being added to the roster in the draft as well, but wouldn't you think Davis would be aware of that factor too?

If New York doesn't take a quarterback second overall, they could either trade the pick or take the best available player (like offensive tackle Penei Sewell from Oregon, for example). After the 49ers traded up to the third overall selection, sending several first-round picks back to the Dolphins, it's fair to assume New York wants to stay put in the second spot rather than trading back.

As much as Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have been transparent this offseason, there's no way to know officially what the Jets are planning. For all we know, that decision might not be made until later next month, shortly before New York is on the clock in the first round.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.