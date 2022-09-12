Robert Saleh Isn't Concerned as Jets' Kicking Woes Continue

As much as Robert Saleh was critical about how Greg Zuerlein kicked on Sunday, the Jets head coach assured that he isn't worried about his veteran kicker going forward.

"He's a veteran, I think he'll bounce back. I'm not worried about Z," Saleh told reporters shortly after a 24-9 loss to the Ravens. "Obviously it wasn't his best day and I'm very confident that he'll bounce back just fine."

Zuerlein's frustrating performance began in the second quarter. New York's offense established some momentum in their fifth drive of the game, marching deep into Ravens territory.

After an incompletion on third down, Zuerlein and the kicking team came on for a 45-yard attempt on fourth down.

He missed wide left.

Zuerlein was able to drill his next try, also from 45 yards out, with a minute remaining in the first half. From there, he didn't have another chance until the very end of the fourth quarter, in garbage time.

Joe Flacco had thrown a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Conklin with exactly 60 seconds left on the clock. Zuerlein trotted out for his first extra-point attempt in green and white and missed it wide left.

Zuerlein isn't the first Jets kicker to struggle in recent history. In fact, New York has had six different kickers over their last two seasons, from Sam Ficken all the way to Eddy Piñeiro, who finished the 2021 season going 8-for-8 on field goals.

Saleh was asked why the Jets ended up choosing Zuerlein over Piñeiro as they wrapped up camp and the preseason. The head coach said there was a competition and Zuerlein beat Piñeiro "fair and square."

But wait. Why does there need to be a competition if Piñeiro was perfect from the field over five games at the conclusion of last season. Shouldn't that have been enough to win the starting job?

"You still have to come in and have a competition," Saleh added. "Obviously there's a multitude of reasons, with regards to trying to find someone established and create pressure in the situation. Eddy probably had the inside track. You create a pressure situation to make sure you know you have the right guy and Z beat him."

