Jets' Rookie Could Finally Make His Debut on Sunday Against Patriots

Adam Gase said Friday that there's a possibility Cameron Clark could finally make his debut on Sunday against New England

Entering Week 17, only two members of the Jets' 2020 draft class have yet to make their NFL debuts. That's offensive lineman Cameron Clark and quarterback James Morgan, both selected in the fourth round earlier this year.

According to Jets head coach Adam Gase, one of those two could finally make their debut on Sunday against New England.

"The last few weeks, Cameron has been active, so in my mind he should be ready to go," Gase said in a Zoom call on Friday. "It’s always a possibility, but at the same time we’re trying to win a game."

Clark, a tackle out of Charlotte who the Jets added with the 129th overall pick this spring, spent a chunk of time earlier this season on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Even with all the inconsistencies in personnel on the Jets' offensive line this year, due to an assortment of injuries, the 23-year-old has yet to experience his first NFL snap.

While Gase views everyone that's active as someone that could be used in a game, he added that on the offensive line, you don't want someone out there that's going to put your quarterback at risk.

There could be an opportunity for Clark to position himself for in-game reps on Sunday due to another injury. Josh Andrews was placed on the IR after sustaining a thigh injury against the Cleveland Browns last week.

Otherwise, guard Greg Van Roten could make his return from the IR on Sunday having missed the last three weeks with a foot injury. Finally, Alex Lewis is unlikely to play after coming back from the non-football injury list.

Asked about the Jets' rookie class as a whole, Gase called this season "critical" to their collective development. Players like left tackle Mekhi Becton, wideout Denzel Mims and defensive backs Bryce Hall and Ashtyn Davis have played big roles this season, compiling invaluable experience to prepare themselves for 2021 and beyond.

"Our young players have gotten better because they’ve understood how they need to practice throughout this, they understand how they need to show up and be ready for game day and then when they get their opportunities, they’ve got to make the most of it," Gase said. "I think there’s a lot of young guys that got a lot of valuable playing time this year, but I also think they got a lot of valuable practice time as well ... Every rep is so valuable for all these guys, especially rookies, especially no offseason, no real training camp, no preseason games."

