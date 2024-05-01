New York Jets Rookie Running Back Makes Bold Claim About His Incoming Impact
The New York Jets were able to enjoy having Breece Hall return to their backfield after his rookie year was cut short due to a torn ACL and meniscus suffered in Week 7 of the 2022 season.
It looked like he was on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award before having to miss the rest of the season, but he was able to rebound and put up over 1,500 all-purpose yards with nine total touchdowns in 2023.
With him being another year removed from that devastating knee injury, the Jets are expecting him to be their bell cow running back once again.
But, the front office still wanted to add depth to their running back room as they drafted two players at that position this past weekend in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
While many young players are excited to come in and put up offensive numbers, it seems like Allen already knows the type of impact he'll bring to the team with him making a bold claim on social media.
In post that showed him pancake blocking an edge rusher coming around the outside, Allen responded to it and said "Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years."
That certainly is music to Jets fans ears as their season rests on the health and ability of their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he got injured in their first game last year four snaps into his tenure.
Allen was known for being a downhill runner during his time at the University of Wisconsin and was thought to be another power running option for New York, but if he can block like that at the NFL level, then he should be able to carve out a role for himself early on in his rookie season.