Jets Pick 'Defensive Cornerstones' in Latest Mock Draft

In this mock draft, New York picks defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in the first round

This isn't the first mock draft we've seen where the Jets select two defensive players with their pair of top-10 picks and it won't be the last.

New York went with quarterback Zach Wilson second overall last year, trading up to pick guard Alijah Vera-Tucker later in the round. Factor in wide receiver Elijah Moore (early in the second) and running back Michael Carter (fourth round) and the Jets hit it out of the park on offensive contributors in 2021.

Now, with their 32nd-ranked defense, it's time for general manager Joe Douglas to flip to the other side of the ball, taking advantage of two more top selections.

In a mock draft published to Pro Football Network this week, Cam Mellor called the two players headed to the Jets at No 4 and No. 7 "defensive cornerstones."

Here are the two picks, along with some of Mellor's analysis on why they would help the Jets:

4) New York Jets: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

The New York Jets will be incredibly busy in the top 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. In this mock, they begin by grabbing Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal with their first of two choices in the top seven selections. Leal is a versatile lineman who presents challenges to smaller offensive linemen all the same as he causes problems for larger bodies along the opposing front five.



With Carl Lawson returning, Leal is free to play a bevy of positions from inside out. Jets head coach Robert Saleh selects a movable chess piece with terrific upside along the defensive line.

7) New York Jets (from Seattle): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The top cornerback of the draft is none other than Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson. Booth presents a ton of upside at the position as he just recently realized his full potential in a down year for the Tigers. The Jets now have two young defensive cornerstones to build around in Booth and Leal.

Would the Jets want to pick Leal when they already have Quinnen Williams in the interior on the defensive line? You can make an argument that New York needs more help on the edge (or at linebacker or safety), but Leal is certainly a talented prospect. The defensive tackle was practically unstoppable this year for Texas A&M, racking up 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss over 11 games.

As for Booth, New York would be getting another experienced asset that just wrapped up his third year at a top college program. The corner has three interceptions in his career at Clemson. He set new career highs with 37 tackles and five passes defended this year.

Other defensive options for the Jets include LSU's corner Derek Stingley Jr., Notre Dame's safety Kyle Hamilton, Georgia's linebacker Nakobe Dean and Purdue's pass rusher George Karlaftis. You have to figure the Jets are interested in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as well, but they likely won't be available once New York is on the clock.

We've seen a bunch of those top-tier defensive players go to the Jets in mock drafts over the last several weeks (see some of the related articles linked below). Be sure to check back on Jets Country going forward as we get into the offseason as more draft content will certainly be on the way.

