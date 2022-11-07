Jets Lose Starting Defensive Tackle in Latest Injury Blow

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will be sidelined for up to four to six weeks with a dislocated elbow, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Rankins, 28, has started all nine games for New York so far this season, a key veteran on a defensive line that has wreaked havoc in 2022.

The tackle went down with an injury in the first half of New York's upset victory over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

With the Jets entering their bye week, there's a chance Rankins can miss only three games, depending on how quickly he's able to heal from this injury. Last year, Rankins played in all 16 games, racking up 32 tackles with three sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

This season, Rankins has 25 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in nine games.

New York has depth on their defensive line, arguably their strongest position group on either side of the ball. Still, even with Quinnen Williams, Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas and more, losing Rankins is a blow up front.

Assuming Rankins misses four weeks, he would be sidelined for New York's games against the Patriots, Bears and Vikings.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.