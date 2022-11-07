Jets' Elijah Moore Didn't Have a Catch (Again) in First Game Since Trade Deadline

Elijah Moore's usage increased on Sunday against the Bills, but the disgruntled wide receiver had the same results.

No targets.

That's now three games in a row for Moore without a catch.

He's been targeted just once since Week 5.

Moore, who requested to be traded a few weeks ago after a dip in his playing time, was not moved at the trade deadline. He and Denzel Mims, another former second-round pick that has asked Gang Green for a change of scenery, will finish this season with the Jets.

From general manager Joe Douglas to head coach Robert Saleh and several of Moore's teammates, New York has made it clear that they want Moore around and still view him as a key piece of their future.

Moore was on the field for 27 snaps on offense this week against Buffalo's talented defense, as noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN. That's more than last week—Moore played in 10 snaps on offense a week ago—but still a significant decrease from his rookie season and the beginning of his sophomore campaign this fall.

With veteran Corey Davis inactive, Mims and rookie Garrett Wilson were the focal points of New York's passing attach, racking up 13 combined targets and nine receptions. Wilson had eight of them but Mims made one of the biggest catches of the season, a grab on third down to move the chains and eat more time off the clock in the fourth quarter, setting up a go-ahead field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Moore spoke to reporters earlier this week, saying he's in a good place and trying to make the most of the situation now that he's definitely sticking around.

"I know I'm here and I'm going to stay here," Moore told reporters. "So why not be super, super positive, you know?"

After the win on Sunday, New York is entering their bye week. They'll travel to New England for a rematch with the Patriots in Week 11. Moore, who flashed his playmaking ability as a rookie in 2021, will need to wait until then to see if he can finally get back in the catch column and start contributing.

