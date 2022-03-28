Jets Sign Former Third Overall Pick to One-Year Deal

Robert Saleh will have another chance to work with Solomon Thomas after their time together in San Francisco.

The Jets are signing defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, adding some depth to their defensive line, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that New York is giving Thomas a one-year deal.

Thomas, 26, was picked third overall out of Stanford in the 2017 NFL draft, spending the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers. That in mind, he has experience playing under Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was San Francisco's defensive coordinator for all four of those seasons.

In that time with San Francisco, Thomas failed to play to his potential, recording just 73 tackles and six sacks in 48 games.

Last season, Thomas played for the Raiders, setting a new career high with 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, appearing in all 17 games. He didn't make a single start for Las Vegas, though.

Odds are, Thomas will serve in a similar role with the Jets. Saleh loves to rotate his defensive linemen over the course of a game so this is a low-risk, high-reward signing for Gang Green.

Earlier this offseason, New York said goodbye to another defensive tackle. Folorunso Fatukasi departed in free agency, signing with the Jaguars on a three-year, $30 million deal.

MORE:

