Jets, John Franklin-Myers Agree to 4-Year Extension

The Jets wasted no time locking up one of their most promising defenders to a long-term contract.

New York has reportedly agreed to a $55 million extension with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, a four-year pact featuring $30 million guaranteed.

The deal was first reported by DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News on Thursday night.

Currently playing in the final season of his rookie deal, dating back to the beginning of his young career with the Los Angeles Rams, Franklin-Myers is now under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season.

In four games this season, Franklin-Myers has solidified his reputation on the Jets' defensive line, building on what was a solid campaign a year ago. The former fourth-round pick has three sacks, already tying the career high he set last year over 15 games.

Franklin-Myers, 25, has also accumulated five quarterback hits, 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble entering play in Week 5.

General manager Joe Douglas wasn't messing around here. Douglas has always preached building this team through the offensive and defensive line, developing young talent. New York will now have Franklin-Myers alongside Carl Lawson—who is out for this season with a torn Achilles, but is a monster when healthy—as well as a mix of veterans and budding youngsters up front.

Franklin-Myers played for the Rams in his rookie year, even appearing in their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He was waived that offseason, missing all of the 2019 campaign due to injuries. Last season, the Stephen F. Austin product racked up 19 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and those three sacks in green and white.

