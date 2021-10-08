    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets, John Franklin-Myers Agree to 4-Year Extension

    Author:

    The Jets wasted no time locking up one of their most promising defenders to a long-term contract. 

    New York has reportedly agreed to a $55 million extension with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, a four-year pact featuring $30 million guaranteed. 

    The deal was first reported by DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News on Thursday night. 

    Currently playing in the final season of his rookie deal, dating back to the beginning of his young career with the Los Angeles Rams, Franklin-Myers is now under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season. 

    In four games this season, Franklin-Myers has solidified his reputation on the Jets' defensive line, building on what was a solid campaign a year ago. The former fourth-round pick has three sacks, already tying the career high he set last year over 15 games. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Franklin-Myers, 25, has also accumulated five quarterback hits, 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble entering play in Week 5.

    READ: Safety Marcus Maye Facing Charges After DUI Arrest

    General manager Joe Douglas wasn't messing around here. Douglas has always preached building this team through the offensive and defensive line, developing young talent. New York will now have Franklin-Myers alongside Carl Lawson—who is out for this season with a torn Achilles, but is a monster when healthy—as well as a mix of veterans and budding youngsters up front.

    Franklin-Myers played for the Rams in his rookie year, even appearing in their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He was waived that offseason, missing all of the 2019 campaign due to injuries. Last season, the Stephen F. Austin product racked up 19 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and those three sacks in green and white. 

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers
    News

    Jets, John Franklin-Myers Agree to 4-Year Extension

    just now
    Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley makes catch
    News

    Jets' Defense Catches Another Break as Falcons Rule Out Calvin Ridley

    9 hours ago
    Jets WR Jameson Crowder runs after catch
    News

    Jamison Crowder Plays Key Role in Return From Injury: 'Glad We Have Him Back'

    Oct 5, 2021
    Jets S Marcus Maye reacts to loss
    News

    Report: Marcus Maye Facing Charges After DUI Arrest

    Oct 4, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass
    News

    Jets, Wilson Roar to Life in Late OT Win

    Oct 4, 2021
    Jets DT Quinnen Williams sack
    News

    Jets' Quincy, Quinnen Williams Make Brotherly History, Lead Defense in Win

    Oct 4, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass against Titans
    News

    Zach Wilson Leads Jets to First Win, Upsetting Titans in Overtime

    Oct 3, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson takes helmet off
    News

    Jets vs. Titans Live Score Updates

    Oct 3, 2021