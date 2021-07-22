Jets Coach Greg Knapp Dies After Bicycle Accident

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died from the injuries sustained in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp's agent confirmed reports of Knapp's death on Thursday evening, telling Mike Klis of 9News was "called back home to Heaven."

Knapp was hospitalized in critical condition earlier in the week after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

"[Greg] was rendered unconscious immediately," Sperbeck told Klis. "Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother."

Knapp was hired to serve as New York's passing game specialist in 2021, poised to have a direct impact on the growth and development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the Jets on Tuesday. "Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Before joining the Jets' staff, Knapp made several stops across his 25-year coaching career. He was the Falcons' quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2020, working as Denver's quarterbacks coach for another four years before that. Knapp helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2015.

On behalf of the Knapp family, Sperbeck forwarded along a statement through Klis:

"Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last! Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him. The phrase 'He never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were. While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!"

