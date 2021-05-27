Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire Julio Jones

Julio Jones is reportedly unhappy in Atlanta.

The Alabama product has not been shy about his frustration with the Falcons, stating on Fox Sports' Undisputed that “I’m outta there.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday morning that Atlanta has received at least one offer of a first round pick for the disgruntled receiver.

Many franchises have been suggested as potential trade partners. Although the Jets are not a likely destination for Jones, they should strongly consider making a push for the All-Pro.

Yes, Jones is 32 and he has dealt with his fair share of injury problems over the years, but he is undoubtedly still one of the best receivers in the NFL. With some strong weapons already on the outside, adding a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro would further ease the pressure on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, giving him a wealth of receiving options.

Over the years, we have also seen how the defensive attention Jones receives can open up opportunities for his teammates, Calvin Ridley’s tremendous production being the most recent example. Just the star’s presence on the field will allow young receivers like Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore to develop quicker, giving new acquisition Corey Davis more room to operate in the middle of the field.

Furthermore, Jones thrived in a Kyle Shanahan offense in 2015 and 2016 (which offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be implementing), tallying a combined 3,280 yards and 14 touchdowns and making the All-Pro team in consecutive years.

With all this mind, let’s look at three potential trade packages for Jones.

Jets RECEIVE: Julio Jones Falcons RECEIVE: 2022 First round pick

This is the simplest proposal. In this scenario, the Jets would agree to pay Jones’ full 2021 salary.

New York has resources that most other potential suitors simply do not. With over $25 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, the Jets have the ability to take on Jones’ entire $15.3 million salary for 2021 with plenty to spare, a pleasing prospect for Atlanta.

Many teams interested in Jones do not have the ability to do this, making it a major bargaining chip for New York. Additionally, giving up a first-round pick is not a major sacrifice, especially with Jones sitting on the other end of the deal.

Gang Green has two first-round picks in next year’s draft, allowing them to meet the Falcons’ reported demand of a first-rounder without removing key opportunities at landing a generational talent in the draft.

The Jets have a total of 11 draft picks in 2022, and even with this trade, would still have another first-rounder, a second-rounder, and two third-rounders. This deal pleases both parties, and if it is on the table, New York must pounce.

Jets RECEIVE: Julio Jones

Falcons RECEIVE: Marcus Maye, 2022 third round pick

The Falcons are in desperate need of defensive talent. After drafting tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall, Atlanta would still have a strong receiving corps if they were to trade Jones.

After an outstanding 1,300-plus-yard season from Ridley and 786 yards from Russell Gage as a third receiver, Atlanta can afford to use Jones to address other needs. In this arrangement, the Falcons immediately fill a hole on their defense by landing Maye, the third-highest graded safety by Pro Football Focus last season (81.1).

New York loses an excellent talent in the secondary, but loses minimal draft capital. The Jets would have two firsts, a second, and a third to address the void Maye leaves behind. Not to mention, 2020 third round pick Ashtyn Davis showed some promising signs toward the end of the season as a rookie, and could take the next step and slot into Maye’s position for next season.

Additionally, 2021 fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood was a successful college player, and has the potential to develop into a starter. The Jets would miss Maye, but it is worth it to land a receiver like Jones, especially with numerous ways to acquire another starting-caliber safety.

Jets RECEIVE: Julio Jones, 2021 fourth round pick

Falcons RECEIVE: Quinnen Williams, 2021 second round pick

Again, the Falcons address a defensive need, improving the interior of their line. Quinnen Williams could slide into Grady Jerrett and dramatically improve their defensive front.

After adding Sheldon Rankins and Carl Lawson in free agency, the Jets have strengthened their depth on the defensive line and can manage the departure of Williams, particularly when you again consider the draft picks at their disposal in 2022.

Although Foloronso Fatukasi has struggled in pass rush, he has proven excellent against the run, and could certainly take on a bigger role. Keeping next year’s two first-rounders is likely a priority for Joe Douglas, and in this situation, they do just that.

If the Jets are truly serious about winning now or in the very near future, they must prioritize acquiring an outstanding receiver like Jones, an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

