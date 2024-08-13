New York Jets Urged to Sign Four-Time All-Pro Safety
The New York Jets don't have many holes on their defense. If they play how they're expected to, one could even argue that this is the best defensive unit in football. Factor that with the offense hopefully improving, and the Jets should be in a good position on that side of the football.
If the offense improves, that means they'll spend less time on the field. New York has struggled with that throughout the past two seasons, but that's expected to change.
However, just as every team who has an elite unit on either side of the football, there's always a way to get better. There aren't a ton of different ways for them to improve, but a safety could help. Fortunately, for the Jets, there's a four-time All-Pro safety still on the market.
Justin Simmons, who earned All-Pro honors as recently as last year, still remains without a team.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department listed each team's biggest weakness and how they could fix it. They listed the safety position as New York's biggest hole and wrote that they should add Simmons "now."
"There are multiple teams this week whose add now option is Justin Simmons. That's likely to continue to be the case as long as he's on the market. The 30-year-old was still second-team All-Pro last season with three interceptions and 70 total tackles. It was the fourth time he's been named to the second team All-Pro team in five years. He's a consistent starter who hasn't hit a production cliff yet.
"The Jets could eliminate one of the few questions they have on defense by bringing in Simmons."
Simmons has been meeting with teams throughout the past few weeks, recently visiting with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. If either of those teams offers him a contract, there's a good chance he'll sign with them, given that the season starts in less than a month.
However, the Jets could swipe in and steal him from one of those two teams. Given that New York has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl this year if things go as planned, he might be interested in that. He'd also be playing on an elite defense, which could raise his stock if he decided to take a one-year, prove-it type of deal.
It's questionable why he has to do so, anyway, but that looks to be the reality of the situation right now.
Both sides could benefit from this relationship for multiple reasons.