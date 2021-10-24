Jets' Zach Wilson Exits Game With Right Knee Injury

The rookie quarterback won't return after sustaining a right knee injury in the second quarter. Mike White is on in his place.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson exited Sunday's game against the Patriots in the second quarter with a right knee injury.

Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the game, the Jets announce.

After unleashing a throw deep down the field, Wilson was struck in the backfield by linebacker Matthew Judon. In clear discomfort, the rookie stayed down on the turf, requiring a visit from several members of New York's training staff.

Wilson was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but was promptly ushered to the medical tent on the sideline for further evaluation. Moments later, Wilson was escorted back to the locker room, limping as he walked off the field.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Mike White entered the game in Wilson's place, making his NFL debut. The first completion of White's career was a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis in the back of the end zone, a score that cut New York's early deficit down to 17-7.

There's a chance Wilson's knee injury was sustained a few plays earlier. rolling out to the sideline, Wilson was brought down hard by Lawrence Guy, rolling over on his knee awkwardly in the process.

The low hit came after Wilson threw the football out of bounds for an incompletion. No flags were thrown.

Wilson was questionable to return for much of the second quarter, extending through halftime. Minutes after the third quarter began, he was officially downgraded to out.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.