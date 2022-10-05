Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?

This is something new.

Saleh put Wilson in the same category as some other Jets players that are banged up, limited in practice on Wednesday with "a bunch of nicks and bruises."

To be more specific, Saleh revealed Wilson is "dealing with an ankle"

"But he's fine," Saleh added.

Reporters didn't spot Wilson with the rest of New York's quarterbacks during practice, a bit of a concerning sign, but ESPN's Rich Cimini confirmed that the signal-caller was just warming up in the trainer's room.

The good sign from all of this is that Wilson's knee came through on Sunday, the surgically-repaired knee that's been injured twice within his first two years in the NFL. In all likelihood, this is a case where New York is proceeding with caution to make sure he's as healthy as he can be, not wanting this ankle issue to turn into anything more serious.

Wilson played well in his return from knee surgery, leading the Jets to a dramatic comeback victory in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. The second-year quarterback went 10-for-12 with 128 yards and a touchdown in that fourth quarter.

