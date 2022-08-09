Skip to main content

Jets Add to Depth on Offensive Line, Sign Veteran Tackle

New York might not be done after this move as well...

The Jets have signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Benenoch, 28, was a fifth-round pick to the Buccaneers back in 2016. The UCLA product has played in parts of the last five seasons since then, appearing in a total of 36 games along the way. He's made 23 starts in his career—16 of them came with Tampa Bay during the 2018 season.

In 2021, Benenoch played in one game for the New Orleans Saints, spending much of the year on their practice squad. 

The move for New York brings in another experienced and versatile lineman, some more depth on the offensive line before the preseason begins. 

Speaking of depth, news of the Benenoch signing comes on the same day that New York suffered some key injuries on the offensive line.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Not only is backup tackle Conor McDermott out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain, but starting right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with an injury in his surgically-repaired right knee, an issue that could keep him out for a significant chunk of time, if not the rest of this year.

Benenoch wouldn't be a replacement for Becton. New York may sign free-agent tackle Duane Brown to fill in for Becton if he's going to be out for an extended period of time. It never hurts to have a deep group of lineman, though. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton high fiving fans at training camp
News

Mekhi Becton Could Miss All of 2022 Season With New Knee Injury

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown stretching before game
News

Why the Jets Shouldn't Sign OT Duane Brown

By Daniel KellyAug 7, 2022 7:21 AM EDT
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims puts helmet on
News

Jets' Denzel Mims Wants to Be Starting Wide Receiver This Season

By Max GoodmanAug 6, 2022 1:31 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown
News

Jets to Bring Veteran Offensive Tackle in For Training Camp Visit

By Max GoodmanAug 6, 2022 12:11 PM EDT
Former Seattle Seahawks CB D.J. Reed interception
News

Ex-Jets Scout Is Not Impressed With D.J. Reed

By Daniel KellyAug 2, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
New York Jets LB Kwon Alexander celebrates interception with New Orleans Saints
News

What Jets Fans Should Expect From Kwon Alexander

By Daniel KellyAug 1, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner in team huddle
News

Training Camp Roundup: Wilson Battles New-Look Secondary

By Max SchneiderJul 31, 2022 8:22 PM EDT
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws interception to New England Patriots Devin McCourty
News

How the Jets Can Improve Against AFC East Opponents

By Daniel KellyJul 31, 2022 5:22 PM EDT