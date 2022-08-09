Jets Add to Depth on Offensive Line, Sign Veteran Tackle

The Jets have signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Benenoch, 28, was a fifth-round pick to the Buccaneers back in 2016. The UCLA product has played in parts of the last five seasons since then, appearing in a total of 36 games along the way. He's made 23 starts in his career—16 of them came with Tampa Bay during the 2018 season.

In 2021, Benenoch played in one game for the New Orleans Saints, spending much of the year on their practice squad.

The move for New York brings in another experienced and versatile lineman, some more depth on the offensive line before the preseason begins.

Speaking of depth, news of the Benenoch signing comes on the same day that New York suffered some key injuries on the offensive line.

Not only is backup tackle Conor McDermott out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain, but starting right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with an injury in his surgically-repaired right knee, an issue that could keep him out for a significant chunk of time, if not the rest of this year.

Benenoch wouldn't be a replacement for Becton. New York may sign free-agent tackle Duane Brown to fill in for Becton if he's going to be out for an extended period of time. It never hurts to have a deep group of lineman, though.

