NFL Insider Suggests Aaron Rodgers Could Soon Have High-Profile Suitor
Things have quieted down across the National Football League over the last few weeks with the NFL Draft quickly appraching.
The draft is almost here and now pretty much all of the chatter around the league is about the next generation of stars and where they are going to go. Former New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers still is out there for the taking, though, and his sweepstakes isn't over.
Rodgers himself hasn't really said anything publicly. He's moved in silence this offseason even after the New York Jets opted to move on. On the outside looking in, it has seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to be Rodgers' most likely landing spot.
That's still the case, but now another team is at least being speculated about. The New Orleans Saints are in a weird place right now. It was shared on Friday that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and it's unclear how it will impact the 2025 season.
Because of this, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if Rodgers now ends up being linked to the Saints.
"The Aaron Rodgers waiting game just got a little more interesting," Florio said. "With Saints quarterback Derek Carr reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury that could impact his availability for 2025, the Saints suddenly need a quarterback. And Aaron Rodgers is the best available free agent.
"Expect to see a report, sooner than later, that the Saints have reached out. Whether it goes anywhere remains to be seen. However, New Orleans becomes another option for Rodgers. The situation further underscores the reality that more opportunities could arise, in time. Players get injured. The right injury at the right time (which, for the player who gets injured, would be neither) opens a possible door for Rodgers."
This doesn't mean Rodgers is packing his things up and going to New Orleans. Florio is saying he wouldn't be surprised to see reports tying them together. This is at least significant because Florio is a league insider. If he thinkgs that Rodgers will be linked to New Orleans, don't be surprised to see a report shortly.
