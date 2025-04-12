Steelers Need To Act Fast If They Want Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets quickly made their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and have avoided a pretty wild sweepstakes.
Rodgers surprisingly is still available and now the saga could change. It seemed like his next landing spot was guaranteed to be the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now there’s a new team likely looking for a quarterback.
The New Orleans Saints have Derek Carr at quarterback but he has an injury that could impact him place in 2025.
Now, there’s been a lot of chatter about the possibility of New Orleans giving Rodgers a call with a clear need now at quarterback.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport talked about the chances while speaking to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
""Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback available," Rapoport said. "I think everyone assumes that he's going to Pittsburgh. He hasn't made a decision. Pittsburgh I think is a better team. I would imagine that the Saints would look at him. I would imagine, I don't really know, but I would imagine. Then I also think, how willing would he be to go there knowing where kind of the roster is, which is not -- and I don't think it's in a bad place -- probably not where the Steelers are. At least something to consider."
There may not have been a bigger winner than Rodgers on Friday. He’s still out there for the taking. New Orleans has a clear need at quarterback now. It still doesn’t seem likely, but who knows at the point? Rodgers at the very least has more leverage in his negotiations.
