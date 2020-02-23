Mock Draft Rounds 3 & 4: New York Jets Add A Guard Plus A Pass Rusher

The later rounds of the NFL Draft aren’t quite as hyped by most NFL fans or even the media, but the New York Jets have a chance to draft a couple of impact players on Day 2 and Day 3.

Here is the first installment of the mock draft, representing the Jets selections from the first two rounds.

After taking an offensive lineman (Andrew Thomas) in the first round and then a wide receiver in the second round (K.J. Hamler), the Jets still have plenty of pressing needs. They need more offensive line help, could use a running back behind Le’Veon Bell and defensively have needs at cornerback as well as defensive end.

Plus, depth all over the roster is a concern.

A look at what the Jets do with their three selections in the third and fourth round in this latest mock draft.

Round 3 Pick No. 68 –

Robert Hunt, G

Offensive line remains a priority for the Jets as they reshape this unit. Hunt has the potential to be a starter this year, although he’s a bit raw. Didn’t play the best of competition at Louisiana but has the tools to be a contributor and a starter sooner rather than later. Complements their first round pick, one of the draft’s top offensive tackles.

Who was in play here: There were other offensive linemen in the mix here, including Netane Muti, a guard from Fresno State as well as Ben Bartch, a small school offensive tackle who has a good draft season so far. Hunt is seasoned enough while possessing plenty of upside.

Why the pick: Hunt played a lot of tackle in college and showed good athleticism to do so. He projects best as a guard though. Big frame and strong, his technique will need improvement. But he helps the offensive line and is great value in the third round.

Round 3 Pick No. 79 –

Darnay Holmes, CB

The Jets need help at cornerback, a unit that was decimated with injuries this past season. With 33 starts for UCLA over the past three seasons, Holmes is tested. He adds immediate depth and competition at cornerback.

Who was in play here: An edge rusher, Darrell Taylor, was given more than a passing thought here. So to was adding a running back such as Florida State’s Cam Akers to add balance in the backfield. Denzel Mims, an under the radar wide receiver from Baylor, was also a thought but Holmes big play ability was too enticing.

Why the pick: The Jets struck gold last year with late round pick Bless Austin from Rutgers, who became a major contributor at cornerback during the second half of the season. Adding another cornerback in Holmes helps the Jets in the slot and against teams that go with the spread. He also becomes an instant contributor on special teams as a fantastic returner.

Click here for the first and second round picks from this mock draft.

Round 4 Pick 110 –

Alton Robinson, DE

An edge rusher to help balance the line and provide rotational depth is a priority for the Jets this offseason. Robinson’s production dropped at Syracuse last year but he faced multiple double teams as part of a pass rush that was very ordinary outside his production.

Who was in play here: Washington’s Trey Adams is a throwback offensive tackle but taking another tackle when other needs are pressing seemed foolish. Some pause was also given to Anthony McFarland, a standout running back at Maryland.

Why the pick: Robinson has good size and is ready to step in and contribute right away. As a junior, he burst onto the scene nationally then saw his draft stock take a hit as a senior. Played last year a bit banged up and drew lots of attention from opposing offensive lines. Has the potential to be an impact player for the Jets.