Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Jets Soar After Latest Comeback Victory

Following another comeback victory, their second of the year, the Jets lurched forward on every version of NFL power rankings this week.

Here are a few highlights, with some explanations from each respective publication:

ESPN: No. 23

The Jets are allowing opponents to convert 51% of the time on third down, which ranks 31st out of 32 teams. Here's the weird part: It's not because of the pass rush. They're actually getting decent pressure on the quarterback, with a 35% pressure rate (19th) on third down. The problem is the coverage, specifically the safeties and linebackers. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner are holding up nicely on the outside, but they're giving up too many chunk plays in the middle of the field. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is coming off his best game (two interceptions), but the Jets need better coverage from S Jordan Whitehead and MLB C.J. Mosley. -- Rich Cimini

Sports Illustrated: No. 21

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are not the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, this was another instance of the short-handed Jets swinging with one hand tied behind their back. A year ago, this was a loss. And a win over Mike Tomlin should be cherished regardless of the circumstances. He doesn’t hand out many of those. -- Conor Orr

NFL.com: No. 26

Welcome back, Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback made his season debut a memorable one, leading the Jets on back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Wilson was predictably rusty in his first game action since knee surgery in August, but the former No. 2 pick was in control during the game’s final scoring drive -- a 65-yard march in which Wilson went 5 for 5 through the air. When Breece Hall reached over the goal line -- juuuuust barely -- with the go-ahead TD, New York had its second stunning comeback in three weeks. Is the long-suffering franchise finally flipping the script after a decade of struggles? With Wilson back, the Jets have buzz. -- Dan Hanzus

PFT: No. 16

To finish their AFC North tour at 2-2 is one of the most impressive accomplishments of the season to date. -- Mike Florio

The Athletic: No. 27

Here’s a stat that shocked me: The Jets lead the entire NFL in plays of 15 yards or more with 38 (31 passing, seven rushing). That comes despite them ranking 26th in EPA per drive and 26th in EPA per dropback. If only they could protect the ball better (nine giveaways), they might really have something bordering competency on offense, which is about all the Jets want to see from Zach Wilson. Something clicked for the Jets on their final two possessions Sunday — touchdown drives of 81 and 65 yards, respectively. They had only gained an average of 20.8 yards per drive on their first nine possessions. -- Bo Wulf

