NFL Writer Makes Bold Prediction About Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders
The New York Jets have had a wild offseason already and it's just getting started.
The Jets announced that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and there obviously has been a lot of chatter about his future. New York also reportedly is releasing star receiver Davante Adams. It's a new era and there's a lot talent now that the organization needs to replace.
What's Rodgers going to do?
The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta made a list of predictions for the top quarterbacks this offseason and surprisingly predicted that both Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders will land with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Las Vegas Raiders - Aaron Rodgers / Shedeur Sanders," Pizzuta said. "After the Raiders pushed hard for Stafford — with a might-or-might-not-have-been-purposeful meeting between the quarterback and Tom Brady in Montana — Rodgers could be a natural pivot option for Las Vegas. With the game of quarterback musical chairs playing out, this could be one of very few options for Rodgers...Pete Carroll has enough juice as a head coach that whatever comes with Rodgers could be handled and the 41-year-old quarterback could fit within Chip Kelly’s offense. Rodgers wants to live in shotgun and get the ball out quickly, two things likely to mesh with Kelly’s offense.
"Signing Rodgers could give the Raiders a veteran option while they hope to find something in the draft. Reports suggest there is a widening gap between Ward and Sanders after the NFL Combine. Sanders isn’t the type of quarterback who would usually need to sit but learning from Rodgers in this type of offense could be beneficial."
The Raiders are in an interesting spot with Pete Carroll as the team's head coach and Tom Brady as a minority owner. While this is the case, it would be a pretty big shock if this were to happen.
It's the offseason and there's going to be plenty of chatter and speculation. It would make sense for either of Rodgers or Sanders to land in Las Vegas. Both seem extremely unlikely.
