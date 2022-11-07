These Numbers Show Just How Much Josh Allen Struggled Against Jets Defense

After Josh Allen threw his second interception of the game, a gift to rookie corner Sauce Gardner in the third quarter, the Bills quarterback retreated to the sideline, whacking his helmet on the side of Buffalo's kicking net.

Allen entered play on Sunday at MetLife Stadium looking to build on what's been an MVP-caliber performance through the first eight weeks of the season, leading the best offense in football.

That high-octane unit struggled mightily against the Jets, a group in green and white that continues to prove they are one of the very best on defense in the National Football League.

Buffalo was held to just 17 points on Sunday in New York's upset victory. The Bills were averaging 29 points per game leading up to this Week 9 showdown.

As much as Allen had success on the ground (86 rushing yards and two touchdowns), his numbers through the air were the worst he's produced in recent memory. Allen had 205 passing yards, completing just 53 percent of his passes (18-for-34 through the air). He was also sacked a career-high five times, including a pivotal strip sack from Bryce Huff as Buffalo was trying to drive the length of the field with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter.

Factor in those five sacks and Buffalo had fewer than 200 yards passing for the first time in 2022. The signal-caller's 46.8 passer rating was the sixth-lowest of his career.

If that's not impressive enough for you, get this. Sunday marked the sixth game of Allen's impressive career where he's thrown two-plus interceptions and zero touchdown passes. It was the third time since Week 8 of the 2020 season where Allen hasn't thrown a touchdown pass.

Allen's first interception of the game was even more of an ill-advised throw than his second. The signal-caller was rolling out to his right deep in Jets territory when he lobbed a pass right to safety Jordan Whitehead, who had cut in front of tight end Dawson Knox.

Gardner's pick was just as easy, a strike thrown right at the rookie corner on Buffalo's first drive of the second half. Allen was out of sorts on Sunday, never truly finding a rhythm while often under duress. That frustration became more and more evident as Buffalo failed to add on in the second half, managing just three points.

Then again, it wasn't like Allen was being blitzed. According to ESPN Stats & Info, New York blitzed only two times the entire game. That's the second-lowest total of blitzes against Allen in his career, as noted by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum.

That's a testament to New York's defensive line, getting to the quarterback and winning one-on-one matchups up front while New York's secondary wreaks havoc, containing studs like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

