The NFL season is here and after as unusual of an offseason as there has ever been around the league, football is set to kick off.

For the New York Jets, this means an uncertain season finally sees cleats meet the grass. After closing out last year with a 7-9 record, the expectation for the Jets is continued improvement.

Yet, that might be impossible. The Jets won six of their final eight games after a rough start to the year. They also did so against a weak schedule.

This year, they have the second-most difficult schedule in the league. A young team that is still flawed will face plenty of challenges.

And while the Jets improved this offseason, in particular along the offensive line, this is still a rebuilding team. They aren’t complete yet, far from it.

So while the offensive line is improved, they still lack depth. They need better quality at cornerback, another edge rusher is lacking and there is little depth at wide receiver.

A projection of a 6-10 record might seem like a step back but the Jets can be an improved and more competitive team, even if the record is not as good as last year.

This is still a developing team that needs one more good offseason of rebuilding to be ready to challenge for the AFC East and the playoffs.

It won’t be a bad year, not at all. But it will be one more season without a winning record or the playoffs.

2020 NFL Projections (* Divisional winner; ! Wild Card)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills 11-5 *

New England Patriots 10-6 !

New York Jets 6-10

Miami Dolphins 5-11

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens 11-5 *

Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7

Cleveland Browns 8-8

Cincinnati Bengals 4-12

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans 10-6 *

Tennessee Titans 10-6!

Indianapolis Colts 9-7

Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 *

Denver Broncos 10-6 !

Los Angeles Chargers 8-8

Las Vegas Raiders 5-11

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys 11-5 *

Philadelphia Eagles 9-7

New York Giants 5-11

Washington Football Team 4-12

NFC NORTH

Minnesota Vikings 11-5*

Green Bay Packers 10-6!

Chicago Bears 6-10

Detroit Lions 5-11

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-5*

New Orleans Saints 11-5 !

Atlanta Falcons 6-10

Carolina Panthers 3-13

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams 10-6 *

Seattle Seahawks 9-7 !

San Francisco 49ers 8-8

Super Bowl Pick:

Kansas City Chiefs over the New Orleans Saints