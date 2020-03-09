Report: New York Jets to cut pricey and ineffective cornerback Trumaine Johnson

One of the worst contracts handed out in the recent history of the New York Jets appears to be over, with Trumaine Johnson set to be cut in the coming week. The move, predicted and speculated for the last month, was long overdue.

According to multiple reports but first reported by the New York Daily News, the Jets are going to release Johnson after two disappointing years with the team. Johnson was one of the highest profile free agent signings made by former general manager Mike Maccagnan, who was fired last summer following the NFL Draft.

He was an offseason signing of the Jets in 2018, signing a five-year, $72.5 million contract with Maccagnan. Of that contract, $20 million was in the form of a signing bonus and $45 million was in guaranteed money.

He was supposed to be the face of a revamped Jets secondary but he was far from an impact player. Johnson didn’t exactly live up to the money doled out, which made him one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL. He played in just 17 games with 15 starts since joining the Jets.

Not only was his play sporadic and inconsistent, he simply wasn’t even available to suit-up much of the time.

Last year in just seven games played he registered 25 tackles and an interception. It is a far cry from the work he in his six prior seasons before becoming a Jet. During that time spent with the Rams organization, he was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.

Twice while with the Rams, he was designated with the franchise tag.

Johnson will be a cap hit of $12 million in 2020 and an additional $12 million over the next two seasons.