Friday Morning Draft Analyst: NFL Draft grades from the national media for the New York Jets

The pick is in for the New York Jets, who took Mekhi Becton at No. 11 in the NFL Draft. And now, so to, are the grades.

National outlets are weighing in on the selection of Becton, the Louisville left tackle who dominated the headlines at the NFL Combine by running a 5.1 time in the 40 at 6’7 and 346 pounds. He’s an impressive physical specimen and was voted the top blocker in the ACC last year.

And for the Jets, who came into the draft needing a left tackle, the selection solidifies the offensive line. It is the first time since 20006 that the Jets have taken an offensive lineman in the first round (that year they took left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson and center Nick Mangold).

The results for the Jets are solid but not in awe of the pick.

SportsIllustrated.com – Kevin Hanson

Grade: B+

“Becton might have some pass-blocking mechanics to clean up, but he should be a Day One starter.”

CBSSports.com – Josh Edwards

Grade: B

“If he can keep his weight in check and be dedicated to his craft, he's going to be a good football player."

SB Nation – Geoff Schwartz

Grade: Pass

“Becton has the highest upside of any offensive tackle in the draft. He can be special...”

*Note* Schwartz used a Pass/Fail grade and not a letter.

NBCSports.com – Nick Goss

Grade: B

“He should help provide much-needed pass protection for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and open lanes in the rushing attack for veteran running back Le'Veon Bell.”

Sporting News – Vinnie Iyer

Grade: B

“He is willing to work hard to become as good in pass protection as he is overwhelming blockers when setting the edge against the run.”

USA Today’s ‘For The Win’ – Steven Ruiz

Grade: C+

“Becton will need to improve his technique in pass protection but he’ll be a factor in the run game the moment he steps on the field. So why isn’t the grade higher? He’s not the best tackle left on the board and it’s not a given that he’ll develop into a good pass blocker.”