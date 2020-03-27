Debating the New York Jets over/under win total projection (line is at 6.5 wins)

It might be a step back, at least record-wise, for the New York Jets in 2020. This despite a rebuilding project that has looked promising after more than a week of free agency.

It might be difficult for the Jets to replicate let alone improve on last year’s 7-9 record under first-year head coach Adam Gase. After a terrible start to the year, the Jets rallied and balled out against the soft underbelly of their schedule, taking six wins from the second half of the season.

Although Gase and the Jets deserve a lot of credit for turning around a dour season, it is not going to be quite so easy this time around.

That 6-2 mark in the final eight games of the year was against weak competition. The Jets have a more difficult schedule this year and might take a step back in terms of their final record according to Sports Illustrated’s senior fantasy sports expert Dr. Roto.

He says to pick the Jets to under their line of 6.5 wins.

“There are a lot of people who think that QB Sam Darnold’s bout with mono was the only thing holding the Jets back from making the playoffs in 2019. I disagree,” Dr. Roto wrote recently for SportsIllustrated.com.

“The Jets’ biggest problem is still their coaching staff, led by Adam Gase, who always seems to miss out on poor player evaluations (see Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake). With Gase still not fully committed to giving the ball to RB Le’Veon Bell 20-plus times a game, and the fact that the team still does not have a true WR1, the Jets will continue to struggle on offense.”

The Jets did make some improvements this offseason, addressing needs along the offensive line. They figure to add at least one starting offensive tackle early in the NFL Draft to address a need there.

It also seems likely that the Jets take a wide receiver in the opening two rounds of the draft in what is a deep class at the position.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus noted that the supporting case around Darnold is the second worst of any of the eight quarterbacks taken over the past two years in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Spoiler alert, he thinks the New England Patriots go under.