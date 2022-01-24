What Are the Odds That Aaron Rodgers Plays For the Jets Next Season?

The New York Jets are listed by BetOnline as a possible favorite to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he doesn't play for the Green Bay Packers next season

The Jets already have their franchise quarterback.

Zach Wilson is set to enter his second season in green and white, looking to accelerate his development and lead this club back to the postseason for the first time in over a decade.

That in mind, there's no chance New York will get involved in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes this offseason, right?

Believe it or not, BetOnline has the Jets listed among the top destinations for Rodgers if he changes teams this offseason...

Aaron Rodgers Week 1 2022 IF Not Packers (via BetOnline)

Broncos 5/2

Steelers 7/2

Dolphins 9/2

Eagles 11/2

Browns 15/2

Raiders 9/1

Jets 12/1

Panthers 14/1

Saints 14/1

Titans 14/1

Giants 16/1

Seahawks 16/1

Ravens 20/1

BetOnline also has the following odds for Rodgers' retirement:

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire Before Week 1 2022?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

It's fun to speculate about the Jets trading for a top quarterback, but those conversations aren't as applicable as they were last year when New York moving toward a divorce with Sam Darnold.

Now, they have their quarterback of the future, a prospect they used the No. 2 pick on and a player who showed significant improvement while wrapping up his first year in the league. Who knows if Wilson will reach his potential, but it's far too early in this stage of the Jets' rebuild for New York to give up on Wilson.

READ: Joe Douglas Endorses Zach Wilson — 'I Feel Very Confident About His Development'

Right now, New York would benefit most from surrounding Wilson with the weapons necessary to succeed, utilizing the draft and free agency to put their signal-caller in a position where he can excel.

Besides, Rodgers made it clear after Green Bay's brutal loss to the 49ers in the playoffs over the weekend that he has no interest in playing for a team that's in a rebuild.

Are the Jets immediately back in contention if they upgrade from Wilson to Rodgers under center? Not necessarily. There's still plenty of work to be done on offense (not to mention their 32nd-ranked defense).

Some sort of rebuild could be on the horizon for the Packers as well. Green Bay is way over the salary cap and Rodgers' favorite target—top receiver Davante Adams—is set to enter free agency.

It's certainly possible that Rodgers will be on the move over the next few months, but other teams listed above make far more sense than the Jets.

