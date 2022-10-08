Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Can New York Take Advantage of Miami's Injuries?

The Jets have an opportunity in Week 5 to spoil the Dolphins' dynamic start to the season and prove to the rest of the NFL that they mean business this year, taking this rebuild to the next level.

If New York can defeat Miami on Sunday, they'd jump to 3-2 on the season, their first time above .500 since Week 5 of the 2017 season. It would also be New York's first win against an AFC East opponent since Week 17 of the 2019 season.

Upsetting the Dolphins (3-1) won't be easy, but Miami is enduring a barrage of injuries this week. There were 19 different Dolphins listed on Miami's injury report. While quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out with his concussion, star receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins) and tackle Terron Armstead (toe) are all questionable.

The drop down from Tagovailoa to backup Teddy Bridgewater doesn't appear to be a significant blow for Miami. If the Dolphins end up missing any of those other pieces, however, it's a different story.

Before we dive any deeper, here's this week's official score prediction:

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 31, Dolphins 27

Call me crazy, but I think the Jets figured it out during their comeback in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. They'll carry that momentum into the first quarter on Sunday, starting fast in a hostile environment for Miami at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins have allowed 299.3 passing yards per game this year, more than only one other team (Baltimore). While Wilson won't have a perfect day, this is another opportunity for the young quarterback to push the ball downfield, utilizing New York's playmakers and build on what he did in his 2022 debut last week.

Those struggles for the Dolphins can be traced back to their pass rush. If Miami can put pressure on Wilson, he'll make more mistakes and probably turn the ball over as well. If the signal-caller has time to throw, or can reset by moving outside the pocket with his legs, Wilson will be able to keep drives in motion and put points on the board. Looks like New York can count on kicker Greg Zuerlein as well—he's gone 6-for-6 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra point attempts over the last three weeks.

On the other side of the ball, it's hard to bet against Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, cornerbacks that have been tremendous through the first four games. If Hill and Waddle aren't 100 percent—and possibly absent—New York's secondary could have an advantage. There's a similar storyline up front for New York as well. The Jets can tip the scales by wreaking havoc in the pocket, making Bridgewater uncomfortable as he tries to adjust in his first start of the season.

Remember, Miami has one of the worst rushing attacks in the league this year (69.3 yards per game). Yes, the Jets aren't much better (87.5 yards per game), but New York's defensive line is their deepest position group. They should be able to rush the passer all afternoon.

As always, Hill and Waddle could still have huge games. We're talking about the best duo of receivers in the league this season, wideouts you can't necessarily stop. But containing them and halting drives will keep Wilson and the Jets' offense in the driver's seat.

