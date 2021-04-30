Zach Wilson: Getting Drafted By Jets Was 'Exactly What I Was Hoping For'

Going to the Jets second overall may have been a foregone conclusion for Zach Wilson on Thursday night, but hearing his name called out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was still surreal.

"I wouldn't believe it until the day it happened, but this is exactly what I was hoping for," Wilson said in a live interview on ESPN moments after getting picked by New York. "So excited for the opportunity and I know we're gonna have some special and so I can't wait to get to work."

Wilson looked like he was having the time of his life, giving Jets fans in attendance at the NFL draft high fives before giving Goodell a big hug on the main stage.

The BYU product called it a dream come true, becoming New York's new franchise quarterback and making NFL history in the process.

He'll fill the shoes of Sam Darnold—who was traded away this offseason—and even with high expectations in one of the biggest market in sports, Wilson sure sounds confident that he's the right man for the job.

"I know these guys need a good quarterback a good leader, and I think I got those qualities and I can't wait to go in there," he said. "I love the coaching staff, I love everything they have to offer and I can't wait to get to New York City."

If Wilson's words on live television didn't give enough of an indication as to how excited the signal-caller is to join Gang Green, check out his first post on social media since getting drafted:

