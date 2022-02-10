2021 NFL Re-Draft: Jets Pick Justin Fields, Zach Wilson Slips to Patriots

In this re-draft of the 2021 NFL draft, the Jets end up with a different quarterback and different wide receiver while Zach Wilson is picked up by a division rival.

Rather than looking ahead at the 2022 NFL draft class, let's take a moment to revisit the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

This week, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report produced a re-draft of the first 32 picks from last year's draft.

While players like Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris still ended up with the same teams that selected them last April, countless clubs picked new faces in this hypothetical draft-day mulligan.

For the Jets, this is quite an eventful first round. Not only do they transform their offense with two new playmakers, but the players they actually selected land in different destinations.

Here are each of the picks that involve the Jets, with some of Moton's analysis:

2021 NFL Re-Draft (Via Bleacher Report) The New York Jets draft a new quarterback and wide receiver in this re-draft of the 2021 NFL draft as Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore are selected by different teams. 2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports What actually happened: Drafted QB Zach Wilson Where he was actually picked: 11th overall by the Bears We come across the first twist in the 2021 re-draft with the New York Jets going in another direction at quarterback. Before Justin Fields suffered rib and ankle injuries in November and December, respectively, he showed promising signs while under center for the Chicago Bears—a little more than Zach Wilson did with the Jets after his return from a sprained PCL. If the Jets pick Fields and start him in Week 1, he may see progress a little earlier in his rookie season. The Bears didn't turn the offense over to him until Week 3 after Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury. 14. New York Jets: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports What actually happened: Drafted OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Where he was actually picked: Sixth overall by the Dolphins Jaylen Waddle slips into the teens because linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Rashawn Slater and a few new faces at quarterback went in the top 10. The New York Jets take advantage and find an explosive weapon for Justin Fields, their No. 2 overall pick. While Alijah Vera-Tucker played well at guard, Waddle led all first-year players in receptions (104) and ranked third among the group in receiving yards (1,015). His contributions flew under the radar because of Ja'Marr Chase's record-breaking rookie campaign. Nonetheless, Waddle can lead a wide receiver corps as the go-to option, which is what the Jets need with the possibility that Elijah Moore goes in the first round of a re-draft. Gang Green needs more out of its pass-catching group. In 2021, wideout Jamison Crowder led the club with just 51 receptions while Moore recorded a team-leading 538 yards despite missing six contests. With Fields' strong arm and Waddle's speed, the Jets would have a passing attack that can eat up yards in space and stretch defenses over the top. 15. New England Patriots: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports What actually happened: Drafted QB Mac Jones Where he was actually picked: Second overall by the Jets New England has a much better offensive group than the New York Jets, who drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick last year. Having said that, the Patriots can do more with the BYU product's mobility and arm strength than Gang Green did this season. Instead of running for his life behind a Jets offensive line that allowed the fourth-most quarterback pressures per dropback (27.5 percent), Wilson would have more time to stand in the pocket and deliver strikes to his pass-catchers in New England. On top of that, he doesn't have to do too much with a viable rushing attack and a stifling second-ranked scoring defense. In New England, Wilson doesn't need to be the savior from Day 1 as he fits within a system of complementary parts, which also served Mac Jones well. 17. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports What actually happened: Drafted OL Alex Leatherwood Where he was actually picked: Second round (34th overall) by the Jets Elijah Moore makes sense in this spot because he possesses some of the same on-field qualities as Henry Ruggs III, who started to blossom into a playmaker before a car crash for which he is facing DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges. Moore made a significant leap in the second half of the 2021 campaign. Between Weeks 9 and 13, he scored five touchdowns and recorded a career-high 141 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins. Already a sharp route-runner, Moore has tremendous upside and could become one of the better wide receivers in the 2021 class. Moore finished his rookie year on injured reserve with a quad injury, but he undoubtedly had an impressive season while playing with a rookie and backup quarterbacks. The Ole Miss product led the New York Jets in receiving yards (538) and total touchdowns (six).

On paper, an offense with Fields and Waddle would be solid. But remember, New York doesn't draft Moore or Vera-Tucker in this scenario. Who knows how the season would've played out and how those two players would've adjusted to Mike LaFleur's offense.

Another way of looking at this is appreciating just how much of a steal Moore was for the Jets in the second round last year. Plus, Wilson can still improve and show he's worthy of the No. 2 pick. Wilson, Fields and the rest of the quarterback class all have plenty of room to grow going forward.

