Rich Eisen Convinced NFL Leaked Aaron Rodgers News With Jets-Steelers Date
Does the NFL know something we don't?
Ahead of Wednesday's official schedule release, we already knew the New York Jets would host the Pittsburgh Steelers sometime in 2025. However, the league's schedule-makers decided to send the Steelers to MetLife Stadium for Week 1, a curious spot for a matchup between mediocre teams from different divisions.
Well, analyst Rich Eisen believes he has it all figured out. During NFL Network's coverage of the schedule release, Eisen suggested the NFL's scheduling of Jets-Steelers doubled as confirmation that ex-Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to join Pittsburgh, as has been rumored throughout the offseason.
“The real one that jumps out at me in terms of a team is… We’re all waiting on a particular Malibu resident to say, ‘I am going to play football this year,’" Eisen said. “It does appear that the NFL believes Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Otherwise, why would they put they put the Steelers in the home of the New York Jets Week 1, right off the bat?”
It's an interesting theory, and Jets-Steelers certainly would morph into a marquee Week 1 matchup if Rodgers were to play against his former team. Still, Rodgers remained unsigned as of Thursday morning, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Eisen was correct.
Regardless, the Week 1 showdown could serve as a revenge game even if Rodgers isn't around, as Jets quarterback Justin Fields will be looking to prove to the Steelers wrong for benching him last season.
