Jets Already Change Rookie's Jersey Number Amid Outrage Over Original
Breathe easy, Jets fans: The Mason Taylor problem already has been fixed.
New York on Friday revealed jersey numbers for all seven members of their 2025 NFL Draft class. The announcement was met with blowback, as Taylor, a rookie tight end, was given No. 46, a rather awkward number for someone at his position.
Well, it took one day for the Jets to right that wrong, as Taylor wore No. 85 for Saturday's rookie minicamp practice. That's a traditional tight end number, and one that could stick.
Here's the updated list of jersey numbers for Jets draft picks:
CB Azareye'h Thomas: No. 23
S Malachi Moore: No. 27
TE Mason Taylor: No. 85
LB Francisco Mauigoa: No. 51
OT Armand Membou: No. 70
WR Arian Smith: No. 82
DE Tyler Baron: No. 94
It's important to note that jersey numbers aren't finalized at this stage of the offseason. Jets draftees will wear the aforementioned numbers during spring practices and, likely, training camp, but they still could be assigned new numbers before the start of the season.
Nevertheless, it's probably fair to assume that Taylor won't revert to a number in the 40s. Hopefully.
