'SNL' Spoofs Winless Jets in 'Newsmax' Sketch

Are the winless Jets actually undefeated?

'Saturday Night Live' disputed this season's results for New York in a sketch this weekend, spoofing 'Newsmax' with the creation of a new sports network, 'Sportsmax.'

The skit opens with anchor Robert King, played by SNL's Alex Moffat, setting the scene.

"A lot of mainstream sports networks like ESPN are saying that the Jets have not won a single game this year, that they're 0-12," he said.

That's where analyst Drew Matarazo (SNL's Beck Bennett) chimes in.

"Which is very interesting because the truth is the Jets have already won 11 games this season."

Bennett's character goes on to explain that, for example, the Jets won against the Bills in Week 7 even though "experts" say New York lost 18-10. New York was ahead 3-0 after the first quarter and Matarazo claims the rest of the game was "rigged" as Buffalo suspiciously scored points over the next three quarters.

A lower third popped up on the bottom of the screen reading "BREAKING NEWS JETS UNDEFEATED."

As the sketch continues, images of former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Photoshopped in a Jets jersey) are shown. Both are holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Finally, Timothée Chalamet (SNL's host this weekend) and Pete Davidson make an appearance as Jets experts (or "Jetsperts"). They proceed to dispute the NFL as official scorers, arguing that New York has come out on top in every single game this year.

"Only a really bad team would only score three points in a football game," Chalamet exclaims, trying not to crack a smile as Davidson devours a plate of french fries. "The Jets are the greatest team ever. So something's not adding up here!"

Chalamet, who grew up in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, donned a shirt that read "THREE-PEAT," insinuating that the Jets had won world championships from 2016 through 2018. Davidson, a Staten Island native, appeared to be wearing a No. 26 Le'Veon Bell Jets jersey underneath a gray sport coat.

In reality, of course, the Jets are still in search of their first win in 2020 and haven't won a Super Bowl since 1968. They've got only four more chances to avoid going 0-16 this year, starting with a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Jets fans yearning to see their team win will undoubtedly get a kick out of SNL's 'Sportsmax' as it guarantees New York will win in each of its rebroadcasted games.

"Long story short, the Jets are going to the Super Bowl. That's a promise!" Chalamet calls out.

Watch the entire sketch right here (via SNL's Youtube page):

