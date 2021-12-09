Seahawks' Pete Carroll Champions 'Terrific' Jamal Adams Trade With Jets

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll defended the Jamal Adams trade with the New York Jets, calling it terrific despite losing out on two top draft picks.

The Jamal Adams trade has been disastrous for the Seahawks.

Seattle parted ways with two first-round picks to add the Jets' safety in July of 2020, adding a star defensive back to their secondary.

And yet, after losing in the first round of the playoffs last year, Seattle is now en route to their worst season in over a decade. Plus, Adams is now out for the rest of the year, needing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Nonetheless, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll defended the transaction, reportedly telling Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM 'Movin’ the Chains' that Seattle's deal to acquire Adams was a "terrific trade."

From the outside, it's hard to understand that take. Adams was brought in to help Seattle's chances at winning a championship. Not only has Adams seemingly declined this year, the Seahawks used quite a bit of draft capital on a disgruntled player that doesn't play a critical position.

We'll have to take Carroll's word for it, though. The head coach has seen Adams work behind the scenes and maybe the safety has been influential in Seattle's locker room during a tough year, helping other young players grow while still making an impact between the lines. Who knows what kind of numbers Adams will produce when he's healthy again.

Besides, Seattle was able to extend Adams for another four years, agreeing to a large extension in August. His future within the organization, and whether his play can help take this team back to Super Bowl contention, will be key in determining whether or not this was a "terrific" transaction.

On the other side, the Jets are sitting pretty with a top-five pick from the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. Sure, safety Bradley McDougald—who New York also acquired in exchange for Adams—didn't exactly pan out, but the Jets flipped their first-rounder from the Seahawks into guard Alijah Vera-Tucker this year and that's worked out quite well so far.

Depending on who the Jets take with Seattle's first-round pick next spring, this has the potential to be a franchise-altering acquisition for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. It's up to them to capitalize on the Seahawk's misfortune on draft night, though.

