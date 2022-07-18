Should Jets’ Scouts Be Looking at Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei?

Building an NFL team is a continuous process that never ends.

Rosters are different from one season to the next and college scouts are always out on the road, evaluating future prospects.

Should the Jets' college scouts be keeping an eye on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei?

Yes.

The Jets do not know how their QB room will look in 2023. Wilson is going into his second season after a poor rookie showing, and his backups (Mike White and Joe Flacco) are both on one-year deals.

Scouts are responsible for looking at all the prospects in their areas, compiling information and submitting their evaluations.

Once the "Draft Board" is set and the prospects are ranked by the college scouting department, it is then up to team decision makers to pick who they deem to be the best selections.

Uiagalelei resonates with me as an evaluator. He reminds me of a cross between RGIII (instincts) and Teddy Bridgewater (athleticism).

Uiagalelei has a dynamic vibe.

My concerns about Uiagalelei circle mainly around him as a passer in terms of his accuracy and the season opener against Georgia further confirmed it.

The eventual National Champions beat the Tigers 10-3 and in the process put out a blue-print how to beat Uiagalelei.

They caught on to the fact Uiagalelei is too inconsistent at the intermediate and deep route levels. Georgia clamped down on Uiagalelei's short passing game and blitzed the daylights out of him, and it worked.

Uiagalelei held his own and kept fighting to his credit, but the Bulldogs boxed him, and he was unable to successfully drive the ball downfield enough to get back into the game.

What will that look like against an even higher level of competition in the NFL?

That's my concern.

Scouting comes down to one question, "Can he help us win?"

Grading D.J. Uiagalelei

6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2021 Clemson game film reviewed: N.C. State, Pitt, South Carolina and Georgia

2021 stats: 208/374 (55.6%), 2,246 yards (6.0 yard avg), 9 TD, 10 INT.

Grade: Third Round

Note: Clemson has only lost four games he has played in during the 2020-2021 seasons.

Scouting Report

Athletic instinctual signal caller with good size, arm and mobility, but struggles at the mid to deep route levels. Poised in the pocket and can slide around. Showed he can roll out and throw on the run or take off and pick up yardage. Can make the first-man miss and showed above average (but not great) football playing speed. He is not going to outrun a defense. Best in the short range outside or in the middle of the field. Excellent short game. Inconsistent in the intermediate level. Strong tendency to hesitate pulling the trigger in the pocket consistently showed up, which led to sacks or errant throws. Timing routes are an issue. Propensity to throw early or late. Ball placement was all over the road at the intermediate level. Did occasionally throw a few beauties and showed a good enough arm to zip it into some tight windows. Balls can sail high. Inconsistent touch passes, but does have the ability to lay it in there. Unusually high amount of dropped passes that did not all look like his fault. Below average deep game, but did come close or there were drops on several attempts. Has deep ball potential. The biggest thing he needs to work on is timing routes. Intriguing prospect who shows confidence and fight.

Bottom line

This is exactly the type of prospect the Baltimore Ravens will select in the third-round and put behind starting QB Lamar Jackson.

I don't know what it is about Uiagalelei, and it is exceptionally unusual for me to trump what I see on game film and in the stats, but there is just something about him. He has strong intangibles. I don't believe we saw Uiagalelei's best football in 2021.

My gut tells me Uiagalelei has strong developmental upside.

Uiagalelei looks like a solid No. 2 who can come into a game and provide a spark.

