What's at Stake For Jets' Zach Wilson Against Patriots on Sunday?

Jets' Zach Wilson has been showing New York is starting to get to him over the last month.

It's a place where only thick skinned quarterbacks have made it over the years, and that was one of my biggest question marks on Wilson coming out of BYU.

While Wilson has recently said, "No one outside of the team knows what they're talking about."

I beg to differ.

No question, it's a solid attempt on his part to dummy-down the media's just criticisms of him this season, but as a former pro scout who's worked in the Jets' building, I will not stand down.

I do know what I'm talking about, and I've known since before Wilson was drafted. I was the only person in the country saying, "It would be foolish to take him in the first-round."

I must know what I'm talking about because Wilson hasn't done anything to disprove my statement since NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name as the Jets No. 2 pick overall in the 2021 draft.

Over his past two injury-riddled seasons, Wilson has completed a meager 56.2% of his passes.

He has also thrown 13 career touchdowns to 16 interceptions, which is another set of upside down numbers everyone outside of the building can grasp.

All in all, the numbers don't lie.

I also have seen a real change in Wilson's demeanor over the last month since the last time the Jets faced the Patriots.

After the New England loss on October 30, it's the first time I've seen Wilson get visibly flustered and frustrated in his post-game press conference.

"I don't care about stats," Wilson fired back at a reporter after his latest three-interception performance that day.

That stood out to me.

My first thought was the pressure of New York is starting to really get to him.

Wilson did rebound by having his best outing of the season in a big win over Buffalo going 18 out of 25 (72%) for 154 yards (6.2 avg.), 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

Everyone moved on from the New England stuff right?

Well...almost everyone...

Everyone, but Wilson.

Wilson circled back to it this week in his recent comments. Wilson has yet to solve the Patriots. In three games against Bill Belichick's squad, Wilson has thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"I don't necessarily feel like I have to prove anything," Wilson told reporters this week. "Last game didn't go great and I have to do something different this time."

It is apparent to me the noise is indeed getting to Wilson and his own comment leads into the big question surrounding him this week.

If Wilson stinks it up again and lets it be known again how frustrated he is, it is time to bench him?

The Jets are heading into this game Sunday against the Patriots only one game ahead of them in the AFC East race.

The red hot Dolphins are in first-place (7-3) and the Bills are still the Bills (6-3) and remain a lot of people's pick to represent the AFCin the Super Bowl.

Should the Jets lose again to the Patriots, both teams will be 6-4 and with a season-sweep, Belichick's team would pull ahead in the standings.

At that point could the Jets really afford to continue to stick with Wilson who has the No.18 ranked QBR, or would it make sense to make a change while trying to keep New York's playoff hopes alive?

Undoubtedly, Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas has put a lot of talented pieces of the puzzle in place.

Statistical improvements show in several areas on the Jets' team in 2022.

Offense:

Running game (No. 25 in 2021 vs. No. 18 in 2022)

Sacks allowed (3.11 per game in 2021 vs. 2.33 in 2022)

Defense:

Sacks per game (1.9 in 2021 vs. 2.9 in 2022)

Opponent's rushing yards per game (138.3 in 2021 vs. 110.9 in 2022)

Opponent's passing yards per game (259.4 in 2021 vs. 201.1 in 2022)

Points allowed per game (29.6 in 2021 vs. 19.6 in 2022)

There's been improvement all over the place on the Jets, but who cares about statistics?

Ironically, the only guy in the building who doesn't seem to care is, the guy who hasn't shown any real improvement.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.