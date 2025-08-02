This Player Is Key To Jets-Micah Parsons Blockbuster Trade
The NFL world was recently dealt a bombshell. Amid contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the team and it seems like he's pretty set on the idea of never playing for the Cowboys again.
With that in mind, the other 31 teams in the league should be calling the Cowboys phone to try to pull off a deal for Parsons. This includes the New York Jets, who would tremendously benefit from adding an All-Pro level defender to their star studded defense.
The Jets need production from the edge, as Quinnen Williams typically anchors the front seven from the middle of the defensive line. Adding a Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the edge would work wonders for the Jets.
A trade for Parsons likely begins with draft picks. A lot of draft picks. The Cowboys would hold the cards here, likely asking for similar draft picks from each team. But the Jets could separate themselves in the Parsons sweepstakes with some individual players.
The key to a Parsons deal for the Jets is running back Breece Hall. Hall is the piece of the puzzle that could separate the Jets from the other suitors in the hunt for Parsons.
The Cowboys likely don't want to trade Parsons, but who would? If they have to trade him, they'd likely want a running back in return. The hole at running back is the biggest issue on the team. Adding Hall would give the Cowboys another dynamic weapon in the backfield to play alongside Dak Prescott.
A trade for Parsons should still be looked at as unlikely until the Cowboys begin actively shopping him. If that happens, the Jets could use Hall as the X-Factor in a deal to land him.
