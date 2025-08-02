Jets Country

This Player Is Key To Jets-Micah Parsons Blockbuster Trade

How could the Jets land Micah Parsons?

Zach Pressnell

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL world was recently dealt a bombshell. Amid contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the team and it seems like he's pretty set on the idea of never playing for the Cowboys again.

With that in mind, the other 31 teams in the league should be calling the Cowboys phone to try to pull off a deal for Parsons. This includes the New York Jets, who would tremendously benefit from adding an All-Pro level defender to their star studded defense.

The Jets need production from the edge, as Quinnen Williams typically anchors the front seven from the middle of the defensive line. Adding a Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the edge would work wonders for the Jets.

A trade for Parsons likely begins with draft picks. A lot of draft picks. The Cowboys would hold the cards here, likely asking for similar draft picks from each team. But the Jets could separate themselves in the Parsons sweepstakes with some individual players.

The key to a Parsons deal for the Jets is running back Breece Hall. Hall is the piece of the puzzle that could separate the Jets from the other suitors in the hunt for Parsons.

The Cowboys likely don't want to trade Parsons, but who would? If they have to trade him, they'd likely want a running back in return. The hole at running back is the biggest issue on the team. Adding Hall would give the Cowboys another dynamic weapon in the backfield to play alongside Dak Prescott.

A trade for Parsons should still be looked at as unlikely until the Cowboys begin actively shopping him. If that happens, the Jets could use Hall as the X-Factor in a deal to land him.

More NFL: Jets Playmaker Tabbed 'Steal Of Draft' Amid Training Camp Breakout

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News