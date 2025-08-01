Jets Playmaker Tabbed 'Steal Of Draft' Amid Training Camp Breakout
The New York Jets made a lot of big moves during the offseason, but they didn't land a wide receiver to play opposite of Garrett Wilson.
There are a few options on the current roster, but many in the media expect the Jets to dip into free agency to find an answer at wide receiver. This could make sense, but if the Jets coaching staff believes in the current roster, it's likely the front office will roll forward with it.
FanSided's Mike Phillips recently called Jets wide receiver Arian Smith one of the steals of the NFL Draft and suggested he could emerge as the wide receiver two in New York.
"One of the few question marks on the roster is at wide receiver, where the team has been looking to find a No. 2 receiver to play opposite the recently-extended Garrett Wilson," Phillips wrote. "While veterans Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard entered camp as the favorites to claim that role, they are being pushed hard by rookie Arian Smith. New York took the speedy Georgia receiver in the fourth round of the draft, and he has turned heads at training camp with his propensity for making big plays."
Smith wasn't look at as a potential option at wide receiver two until he began to turn heads at the Jets training camp.
Smith is known for his speed, which is always going to be a trait that helps him dominate, but his route running ability and hands have impressed this offseason, too.
Justin Fields has been connecting with Smith early and often during offensive drills during training camp. If Fields begins to develop this connection with the young rookie, he could become a staple in the Jets offense going forward.
