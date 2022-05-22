'Big Bust': What to Make of Mekhi Becton's Social Media Name

Last night, I stumbled into Jets’ starting right tackle Mekhi Becton’s verified Twitter page @BigTicket73.

There has been a lot of talk that Becton who is a former first-round pick by New York may be a bust.

Does Becton agree?

His Twitter page would seem to suggest that he does.

Becton’s chosen name appearing on his Twitter page is now “Big Bust 77.”

Becton wears #77 for the Jets.

Should we be reading into this?

Becton has missed 18 out of 33 games due to injury since being selected No. 11 overall in 2020.

His time missed from playing is what has fueled speculation Becton may end up being a bust.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini has come out and reported Becton had ballooned up to 400 pounds while rehabbing from his knee injury suffered in week one last season.

Becton was 364 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine prior to being drafted in early 2020.

This development has not caused the "bust" chatter to dissipate either.

Then in early March, according to reports by jetsxfactor.com and jetswire.usatoday.com, Becton took to Twitter and went on a “tirade” to respond to criticism. One month later in early April, it was reported that Becton’s trainer, Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) went off about Becton’s injury.

Later that same month, Becton was reported to be a no-show at the Jets’ voluntary off-season program.

As a former Jets’ scout, none of this is painting an optimistic picture concerning Becton’s future with the Jets.

To compound the issue, New York has limited experience on their roster in terms of reserve offensive tackles.

If Becton does not work out for whatever reason, New York will likely have to start Chuma Edoga at right tackle who is currently listed as his backup on New York’s team depth chart (espn.com). Edoga, who was a third-round pick by New York in 2019, has started 12 games and played in a total of 24 games.

From indications, New York has been counting on Becton being able to make a comeback this coming season.

The Jets did not draft an offensive tackle in the first three rounds of this year’s draft and they did not address the position in free agency.

